Home / movies

Marvel Fans Are Debating Which Spider-Man Movie Is The Best

By 16 mins ago
x

After spending decades stuck in development hell with seemingly no way out, Spider-Man finally headlined a feature film for the first time ever in 2002, and in the years since we’ve seen an awful lot of the web-slinging comic book hero on the big screen.

Following Sam Raimi’s trilogy, the character was rebooted for two Andrew Garfield-led movies before Sony’s agreement with Marvel Studios led to Tom Holland’s Spidey joining the MCU and debuting in Captain America: Civil War, before appearing in the Infinity War and Endgame double-header and two solo outings of his own, with a third on the way as part of Phase Four. Not only that, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received critical acclaim and an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature.

With millions of people still under social restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, movie debates have become all the rage on social media, ranging from trying to agree on the worst installment in the MCU to trying to decide who gave better inspirational speeches out of Captain America and Optimus Prime. The latest online discourse though sees fans trying to decide which Spider-Man movie can definitively be named as the best, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery
1 of 16
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is still regarded by many people as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, but it looks as though the character’s recent MCU adventures are the high point for many fans. Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man 3 or The Amazing Spider-Man films don’t get a lot of love, but it looks to be a two-horse race between Tobey Maguire’s first sequel and Tom Holland’s time in the costume when it comes to naming Spider-Man‘s best big screen outing.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...