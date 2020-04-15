Marvel Fans Are Debating Which Spider-Man Movie Is The Best

After spending decades stuck in development hell with seemingly no way out, Spider-Man finally headlined a feature film for the first time ever in 2002, and in the years since we’ve seen an awful lot of the web-slinging comic book hero on the big screen.

Following Sam Raimi’s trilogy, the character was rebooted for two Andrew Garfield-led movies before Sony’s agreement with Marvel Studios led to Tom Holland’s Spidey joining the MCU and debuting in Captain America: Civil War, before appearing in the Infinity War and Endgame double-header and two solo outings of his own, with a third on the way as part of Phase Four. Not only that, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received critical acclaim and an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature.

With millions of people still under social restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, movie debates have become all the rage on social media, ranging from trying to agree on the worst installment in the MCU to trying to decide who gave better inspirational speeches out of Captain America and Optimus Prime. The latest online discourse though sees fans trying to decide which Spider-Man movie can definitively be named as the best, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Say what you want about Andrew and how he played Spider-man but Gwen's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that shit hurt and was emotional asf pic.twitter.com/TgsIupvVsq — Hemmuttage (@hemmuttage) April 14, 2020

HOT TAKE: No other Spider-Man film will ever top Spider-Man 2. Come at me Tom Holland fanboys. pic.twitter.com/lqX6CdRBU6 — мycaн J (@IAmMycahJ) April 14, 2020

say what you want about the old spider-man movies but they had great villains pic.twitter.com/10xrE5o59c — Jamal ❼ (@reggiegotlag) April 14, 2020

*Sees Spider-Man 2 trending* *It's about which Spider-Man movies are the best and the worst* pic.twitter.com/a7Qw7tqvaR — Hub: The Spider-Man/Lapidot Stan🏳️‍🌈💛💜🖤 (@HubPie3) April 14, 2020

Spider-Man 2 is trending and i just need to say that although the other two were amazing actors as spider-man, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man will ALWAYS be my Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/zVRdjsXGIR — •ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ• seeing MCR (@atomicLinz) April 14, 2020

Spider-Man 3 is trending, now is the chance to relive one of the most iconic Spider-Man moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gs0Q2z9xPM — Gaming_Agent99 (@Gaming_agent99) April 14, 2020

Spider-Man 2 is still the best SpiderMan movie ever made, just below that is Spider Verse pic.twitter.com/eMCpOJLZdH — MMDVG 🥭 (@MGamingM) April 14, 2020

Far from Home and Spiderverse. Everything else is garbage. — Lupton Pitman (@Lupton_Pitman) April 14, 2020

I've never revisited either of the Amazing Spider-Man blips, but remember taking to the primary colours and silliness of the second one more than the overwhelming dullness (Stan Lee cameo aside) of Part 1. I will not be revisiting them to check. — Mark Harrison (@MHarrison90) April 14, 2020

Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is still regarded by many people as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, but it looks as though the character’s recent MCU adventures are the high point for many fans. Unsurprisingly, Spider-Man 3 or The Amazing Spider-Man films don’t get a lot of love, but it looks to be a two-horse race between Tobey Maguire’s first sequel and Tom Holland’s time in the costume when it comes to naming Spider-Man‘s best big screen outing.