Michelle Pfeiffer Has Some Advice For New Catwoman Zoe Kravitz

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. finally found their new Catwoman for The Batman in the form of Fantastic Beasts star Zoe Kravitz. The actress, who’ll be appearing opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in the Matt Reeves-directed movie, is the latest in a long line of stars to play Selina Kyle and one of the most iconic, Batman Returns’ Michelle Pfeiffer, was on hand recently to give her some essential advice.

While appearing on GMA to promote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pfeiffer was asked about her thoughts about Kravitz’s casting. It seems she couldn’t be happier with the appointment as she said she was “so excited” to see her in the role. However, she did have one key piece of advice to pass on, from one Catwoman to another. “Make sure whilst designing the costume they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom,” Pfeiffer joked.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s advice for @ZoeKravitz in her new role as #Catwoman might surprise you 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1LcZ0EIqFC — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 15, 2019

Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman In The Batman (Digital Art) 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hilariously, this is pretty much the exact same piece of advice Christian Bale passed on to Pattinson when he was cast as Bruce Wayne over the summer. As Bale succinctly put it at the time, “Be able to pee by yourself.” Clearly, from 1992 to 2012, the long period when both Pfeiffer and Bale appeared in Batman movies, the costumes all had the same flaw. Let’s hope they’ve finally fixed that issue nowadays, for Pattinson and Kravitz’s sakes.

For those not keeping up, Kravitz is the fourth cast member to officially join the film. Jeffrey Wright is also on board as Commissioner Gordon while Jonah Hill is definitely playing one of the villains, with it most likely being the Riddler. Various other antagonists will also appear, including Penguin, Two-Face, Poison Ivy and more. WGTC is hearing that Kravitz could even go on to star in her own spinoff as Selina.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in The Batman? Let us know in the comments section down below.