Michelle Pfeiffer Says She’s Willing To Return As Catwoman In The Flash

The potential of The Flash for bringing together different parts of the DC multiverse means that we could see a lot of familiar faces in the movie. In recent weeks, we’ve heard reports that everyone from Danny DeVito to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christian Bale might end up making cameos in the timeline-hopping film. And with Michael Keaton expected to return as the Dark Knight, we could also be getting another appearance by Michelle Pfeiffer as the Batman Returns version of Catwoman.

Speaking as part of her press tour for new release French Exit, Pfeiffer told ScreenRant that she’d be up for joining The Flash as Selina Kyle, building on reports from last year that it could happen.

“I would if anyone asked me but no one’s asked me yet,” she said.

Okay, it’s not much to go on, but Pfeiffer has no qualms about making a cameo almost 30 years after her memorable turn in the Tim Burton-directed sequel, and has even held on to the whip. Her performance in transforming the mousy Kyle into the aggressively sexual Catwoman remains one of the most well loved in the franchise, while the character still has unresolved business with Keaton’s Bruce Wayne.

Of course, Pfeiffer did briefly show up as an image in the disastrous Catwoman, but we’re not ready to accept that as canon. The actress is also now an established part of the MCU, playing Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, as well as the forthcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Flash is still tentatively set for release on November 4th, 2022, barring any more delays at Warner Bros. due to COVID-19, and may be starting to shoot in April this year. We’d hope, then, that additional information about the many casting options on the table is revealed in the next few months.

What do you think about Pfeiffer returning as Catwoman, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.