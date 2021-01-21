Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Has 10 Projects In The Works For Netflix

The working relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix looks as though it could position the 16 year-old as one of the streaming service’s most precious commodities, based on the success the partnership has generated so far.

As well her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, which is widely regarded as the platform’s marquee TV show, Brown also moved into producing by taking Enola Holmes to Warner Bros. The studio eventually sold the rights to Netflix, though, where it ended up becoming one of the company’s most-watched original movies ever after drawing in over 70 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available.

Since then, she’s signed on to headline fantasy epic Damsel, and will be seen in con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Brown has up to ten projects in the works for Netflix, but he offers little in the way of further details on what they may be.

He previously reported, though, that she was developing an unnamed TV series and a mystery superhero venture, although neither has been confirmed by the actress or the streaming site just yet. However, if the tipster’s intel does pan out, in addition to the inevitable fifth season of Stranger Things, Damsel, The Girls I’ve Been and the five Enola Holmes sequels director Harry Bradbeer wants to make, that rounds it up to an even ten.

That being said, Millie Bobby Brown also has two new movies in the works at Universal with literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish and sci-fi actioner The Electric State, the latter of which has the Russo brothers attached to direct. Add in the possibility of her role in the MonsterVerse continuing past Godzilla vs. Kong, and she could be finding free time very difficult to come by.