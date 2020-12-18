Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Developing Superhero Project For Netflix

Comic book adaptations have reigned as the most consistently popular genre in Hollywood for 20 years, with a huge number of film and television projects arriving on a yearly basis. And given that Netflix are spending tens of billions of dollars annually on new content, it wasn’t surprising to discover that superheroes, comic strips and graphic novels would play a huge part in the platform’s ever expanding lineup.

The company may not have a roster of Marvel shows at their disposal anymore, but that hasn’t stopped them from giving the green light to other properties ripped from the printed page including The Umbrella Academy, Raising Dion and Warrior Nun, along with Steven S. DeKnight’s upcoming Jupiter’s Legacy.

On the feature-length front, meanwhile, original concept Project Power and The Old Guard became two of Netflix’s ten most-watched original movies ever after releasing this year, while Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes and Melissa McCarthy’s Thunder Force both put a comedic spin on the genre and will arrive in 2021, with Dwayne Johnson also recently signing on for Ball & Chain opposite Emily Blunt.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Superheroes are clearly a big priority for Netflix, then, and insider Daniel Richtman claims that Millie Bobby Brown is developing a project of her own for the genre. The 16 year-old producer and star of Enola Holmes already has multiple collaborations with the company in the works including fantasy epic Damsel and con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been, as well as season 4 of Stranger Things and up to five more adventures for Sherlock’s kid sister, and now it seems she’s got another one.

Unfortunately, there are no further details available on her superhero outing for the streamer, but Richtman previously reported that the youngster had been offered a lucrative first-look deal, and based on the success she’s brought them so far, Netflix will no doubt be happy to give her carte blanche to do whatever she wants.