Misspelling Zack Snyder’s name shows exactly how interested DC remains in the SnyderVerse

We’ve surely reached a point where even the most ardent fans of the SnyderVerse are beginning to come around to the fact that the dream is over.

Sure, some of them have latched onto the fact that DC sold Dead Boy Detectives off to Netflix to ensure a precedent has been set for the comic book outfit’s properties to be handed over to a rival company, but that came after James Gunn laughed off and completely dismissed the idea of seeing Zack Snyder being afforded the opportunity to complete his vision elsewhere.

Things have become so desperate that legal action has even been discussed among the fandom, some of whom seem scarily convinced that they can genuinely sue Warner Bros., DC Studios, and even Gunn himself for false advertising after Henry Cavill’s long-awaited cameo in the post-credits of Black Adam ended up leading down a blind and desolate alley.

via Warner Bros.

It begs the question as to how many more times people can be told that something isn’t happening before they take it on board, especially when it’s been noted on Reddit that uploading videos from Zack Snyder’s Justice League to YouTube – an incredibly simple task in practice – can’t even be completed without a massive error.

As pointed out, a clip credited the director as “Zach Snyder,” and it also happens to have been made private, presumably because the comments were instantly bombarded with folks pointing out such a galling mistake. That sums up WB’s feelings on the SnyderVerse to a tee, though, and it would be much better for all involved if the focus was placed firmly on the future as opposed to lingering on the past.