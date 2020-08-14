MODOK Will Reportedly Show Up In Several Upcoming MCU Projects

Based on the sheer volume of both movies and Disney Plus projects that are coming down the pipeline over the next few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is eventually going to have to start reaching further and further into its back catalogue when it comes to choosing villains.

The franchise has always faced some criticism for how unremarkable and uninspired the vast majority of its antagonists have been, but with the likes of Doctor Doom, Magneto, Galactus and Norman Osborn all being linked to their MCU debuts, the opportunity is there for Kevin Feige and his team to put the notion to bed once and for all.

One classic bad guy that’s also been rumored for their live-action debut is MODOK, a character that Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have admitted they’d love to see on the big screen. There’s already a way to bring him in, too, with MODOK the head honcho of Advanced Idea Mechanics, the evil organization that was first introduced in Iron Man 3.

We previously heard that discussions have taken place about MODOK’s potential involvement in both Ant-Man 3 and the next Avengers movie, but we’re also hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will appear in the second season of The Mandalorian – that the giant floating head born as George Tarleton is slated to appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 as well.

If this turns out to be the case and MODOK ends up hovering into view in several of the studio’s upcoming projects, then he could well be getting set up as a secondary villain doing the bidding of whoever Phase Four and Five’s big bad ends up being. This would certainly make sense, too, since as much as fans would love to see him get his due on the big screen, the design of the character still might be a little too outlandish even for a comic book franchise. As such, he’d arguably be much better served as a high-level henchman along the lines of an Arnim Zola or a Baron Strucker.