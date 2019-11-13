Moon Knight Will Appear In Marvel’s Blade Reboot

Moon Knight is coming to the MCU. At last, after years of fans calling for the anti-hero to make it into live-action, Marvel Studios announced that a TV series is on its way to Disney Plus this past summer. And Marc Spector’s role in the franchise won’t stop there, either, as Kevin Feige has confirmed that Moon Knight – along with fellow D+ characters She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel – will crossover into the movies, too. And we may have found out what his first film appearance will be.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who revealed that a She-Hulk show was happening way back in April, and that Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, both of which turned out to be true – that Moon Knight is expected to feature in the upcoming Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali as the Daywalker. It’s currently unclear how big a role he might have in the pic, but sources are telling us that the plan is definitely for him to appear in some capacity.

WGTC has previously reported that Marvel has eyes on making a Midnight Sons team-up flick, which would form a union of R-rated heroes. Blade and Moon Knight will be part of the team, as will the likes of Ghost Rider (probably Johnny Blaze) and even Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. And Jared Leto’s Morbius, if Marvel decides to bring Sony’s characters into the MCU. So, it seems likely that Spector’s cameo, supporting role, walk-on part – whatever form that takes – could set this up.

Despite its place on the family-friendly streaming service, it’s believed that Moon Knight won’t hold back on the darkness inherent in the character and will feature violence and complex themes. The studio is thought to be on the lookout for a Jewish actor for the role, too, with numerous names having been linked to the part so far. And you can bet that Marvel will put a lot of care into who they pick if they’re indeed going to be a major player in the wider MCU moving forward.