Morbius’ Two Post-Credits Scenes Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Sony’s forthcoming vampire antihero film Morbius, the second entry in its expanding Universe of Marvel Characters, is still a little more than five months from premiering, but some of the details of the post-credits scenes have already slipped out. These may wind up getting changed somewhere down the line, but what we’re hearing supports information we already have, and provides a tantalizing glimpse into some of Sony’s possible future plans.

According to our sources, the post-credits scenes attached to Morbius will begin to put the pieces into place for the likely Sinister Six project that Sony is said to be developing.

The first of these scenes involves Jared Leto’s character, Dr. Michael Morbius, encountering Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, last seen in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and whose appearance in the first Morbius trailer ignited speculation across the Internet. This will almost certainly be the scene in which Toomes’ line from the preview – “Got tired of doing the whole good-guy thing, huh?” – fits into the story, though at the moment it raises more questions than it answers. How did Morbius first meet Toomes, how did Toomes get out of prison, and what has driven Morbius to seek him out again?

The second one then builds on the first, with Toomes introducing Morbius to none other than Doctor Otto Octavius, the man responsible for the formation of the original Sinister Six all the way back in October of 1964 in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1. And while the context of the scene is still unclear, it’s assumed that it’ll continue laying the foundation for the aforementioned team to form.

The original Sinister Six consisted of Electro (Max Dillon), Kraven the Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), Mysterio (Quentin Beck), Sandman (Flint Marko), Vulture (Adrian Toomes), and Doc Ock, two of whom are already established in Sony and Marvel’s joint ventures, along with the additional villainous characters of the Tinkerer (Phineas Mason), Scorpion (Mac Gargan), and Shocker (Herman Schultz). Separately, Sony has also introduced the symbiotic union of Eddie Brock and Venom, and now Michael Morbius, and sources have further intimated that the Soviet-born big game hunter Sergei Kravinoff will be making his debut in Spider-Man 3.

Meanwhile, Mysterio is expected to return, even if not in the persona of Quentin Beck, as we saw his man-in-the-chair, William Ginter Riva, escape capture with all of the programming data necessary to render the fishbowl-helmeted antagonist. Of course, at least two other characters have taken up the mantle of Mysterio in the comics, and none of the rest of Beck’s team (which, incidentally, included the daughter of Lonnie “Tombstone” Lincoln) were arrested during the confrontation in London.

If all of this plays out as described (and we’ll caution again that things can change between now and release), it seems the film will be setting the stage for a supervillain team-up that some are calling Sony’s answer to the Avengers, which will be set to follow sometime after the successive releases of Morbius on July 31st, 2020, Venom 2 on October 12th, 2020, and the third solo Spider-Man pic on July 16th, 2021.