My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Is Officially The Franchise’s Biggest Movie

Since hitting theaters in both North America and Japan, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, the third film in the Shōnen series, has managed to pull off enough box office receipts to become the biggest movie in its franchise. That’s no easy feat considering the previous installments, Two Heroes and Heroes Rising were already quite big in their day, showing that Kohei Horikoshi’s franchise may have some lasting power as it reigns as one of the most popular anime in the world.

The film sees Deku, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki leading the charge against a brand-new threat in the Quirk despising cult called Humarize, marking a stark departure from the previous two films. Both of the villains from the previous two films, Wolfram and Nine, were bi-products of Nine in their aspiration for creating worlds where the strong rule over the weak. However, in the new film, Humarize sees the superpower-endowing Quirks to be a plague that will end Earth. According to Quirk Singularity theory’s suggestion that each new generation will keep growing strong until powers become unwieldy, this very much seems plausible, as the strength of both the heroes and villains has escalated over the years.

We’re getting the news that World Heroes Mission has officially passed the two previous movies in box office receipts worldwide from Twitter User Atsushi101x. As of this writing, the film has raked in over $39 million USD at the box office since arriving at theaters around the world, including North America and Japan.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is now the highest grossing MHA film.



The box office total of the film is now 32.34 million USD, which overtakes Heroes: Rising worldwide total of 29.9 million. pic.twitter.com/wSqTDex45o — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) November 8, 2021

