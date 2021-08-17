My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission’s English Release Date Potentially Leaked

With the My Villian Academia arc being adapted for season 5 so recently announced, it’s amazing that fans may be receiving more My Hero Academia news so soon — but it may be their lucky day. It looks like My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will be coming stateside in just over two months.

A clever fan of the series on Twitter noticed that AMC Theaters had updated their theater listings recently and that there was a new placeholder date for the film’s release: October 29th.

With the movie already being a major success in Japan, it’s no wonder that fans would be excited to see it come stateside so soon. While fans will have to wait for official news for the release, they can currently watch the latest season of My Hero Academia on Funimation until then.