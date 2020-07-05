The Best New Movies That Hit Netflix This Week

As usual, it’s been a busy week for Netflix, with the platform releasing a large number of titles for July. With many new and returning series and other original content to look forward to this month, as well as those that are already getting strong notices on the service, it can be difficult to filter out what to watch. To this end, the always-reliable What’s on Netflix have picked eight great movies that’ve arrived this month, and we’d have to agree with the quality of their picks.

First up, they’ve selected Schindler’s List, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic film about the Holocaust. A wide-ranging study of efforts by Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) to rescue parts of the Jewish community by hiring them for a factory purportedly designed to support the Nazi war effort, Schindler’s List is both one of Spielberg’s best, and still perhaps the definitive movie on the Holocaust produced by a major Hollywood studio.

Also getting some love this week is Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the 1993 movie spinoff from the acclaimed animated series. Focusing on the Dark Knight’s early years, Mask of the Phantasm sees Batman take on a vigilante who represents a different approach to Gotham City crime. Translating the noir aesthetic of the series to the screen, Mask of the Phantasm is well worth a watch.

What’s on Netflix have also picked Stardust, Matthew Vaughn’s flawed but still enjoyable adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy novel. While not everything works with the movie, it’s certainly one that deserves renewed attention for its ambition. Similarly underrated is Splice, the sci-fi horror from 2009 that sees scientists trying to create a human-animal hybrid, with predictably troubling results.

Those wanting a shot of nostalgia can now enjoy the original The Karate Kid trilogy as well, with all three movies from 1984 to 1989 available to stream. Furthermore, if you haven’t yet seen it, we’d highly recommend What’s on Netflix’s pick of Nicolas Roeg’s The Witches, a delightfully dark adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel that has many unnerving moments.

To recap, the full list of the best movies that hit the platform this week is as follows:

