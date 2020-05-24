Netflix Adding 19 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Although we know that Netflix already have a bumper collection of content planned for June, the streaming giant are also using the final week of May to put out a lot of new series and movies.

After a weekend where an Adam Sandler film has, not for the first time, pulled in big audiences for the platform, the streamer’s giving us a chance to appreciate one of the actor’s more serious roles by releasing Uncut Gems. Other highlights coming up between May 24th and May 31st, meanwhile, include a new Jeffrey Epstein limited series and the debut of Space Force.

On the movie side, the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems arrives on Monday, May 25th, and is highly recommended for anyone that hasn’t yet a had a chance to take in the deep dive into pawnshops and bets gone wrong. Other film highlights include the Matthew McConaughey-starring The Lincoln Lawyer, and the Mexican Spanish-language drama I’m No Longer Here, which built up a strong festival circuit reputation before being picked up by Netflix.

Space Force is the big series launch for the end of the month, with The Office‘s Greg Daniels re-teaming with Steve Carell, who plays the lead in a satirical take on Trump’s idea for a Space Force. You can catch the trailer above, with Carell’s four-star General Mark Naird having to deal with making the newest branch of the United States Military into a reality. True crime fans can also take in Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which comes from Joe Berlinger, and uses first-hand accounts to explore Epstein’s life.

Other titles arriving this week include a new standup special from Hannah Gadsby, and the recently-concluded fifth season of Supergirl, which will hope to emulate The Flash‘s recent impact on the streaming platform. In addition, Netflix are releasing the third season of Somebody Feed Phil, wherein Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the world and samples different cuisines.

The full list of titles coming to Netflix this week are as follows:

Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Alphablocks (Season 1)

Ne Zha (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Numberblocks (Season 1)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Supergirl (Season 5) Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N Coming to Netflix on May 27th

#FriendButMarried

I’m No Longer Here (2019) N

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series) N

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Coming to Netflix on May 28th

Dorohedoro (Season 1) N

Grandmother’s Farm (2013)

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)

Intuition / La Corazonada (2020) N Coming to Netflix on May 29th

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) N

Space Force (Season 1) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) N What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

So, plenty to enjoy this week, as Netflix promises to continue its successful performance with audiences during the lockdown.