Netflix Reportedly Developing More Stephen King Projects

The works of Stephen King continue to provide rich material for film and television adaptations, including the current remake of The Stand on CBS All Access. And although King is a prolific streamer who regularly gives his recommendations for what to watch on Netflix, the platform has also been behind some of the best adaptations of the author’s publications in the last decade, including Gerald’s Game, 1922, and In the Tall Grass. It now seems, though, that they’re keen to develop even more projects based on his works.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel series is in development and Extraction is getting a sequel, both of which were correct – Netflix are currently working on several new King adaptations, presumably as part of their strategy to invest heavily in horror movies over the next few years. We wouldn’t be surprised if Mike Flanagan ends up being involved in at least one of the King properties, too, after successfully turning the difficult-to-film story of Gerald’s Game into an excellent thriller.

The Stand Character Images Tease An Exciting Stephen King Adaptation 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Indeed, Flanagan, who also directed Doctor Sleep, and has produced The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, plus the delayed series Midnight Mass, would be the most logical choice to take on another adaptation. The recent departure of the filmmaker from Revival may also free him up to work on a new King story. Alternatively, Netflix could turn to 1922’s Zak Hilditch, who also made Rattlesnake for the service. Finally, although Vincenzo Natali’s In the Tall Grass, based on King’s collaboration with Joe Hill, has a mixed reputation, the director may still be on their radar.

It’s currently unclear whether the streaming giant wants to go for more films or series, but whatever the case may be, we’ve no shortage of new Stephen King movies and shows to look forward to, with multiple remakes, prequels, and many other productions at various stages of development right now.