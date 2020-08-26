Netflix Reportedly Discussing Doing A Witcher Movie

Even though the second season has only been back shooting for two weeks following a lengthy hiatus as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it already seems clear that Netflix have huge plans for The Witcher. As well as the return of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, a spinoff series that traces the origins of the very first Witcher was also announced, and Blood Origin might not be the last we see of the rapidly-expanding universe, either.

With eight volumes in the collection of novels and short stories, the streaming giant has plenty of material to mine for further adaptations, and Blood Origin is no doubt just the first tentative step towards seeing how audiences react to a new adventure set in the same world that doesn’t feature Cavill’s grunting Geralt. There’s already been rumors that Dave Bautista is in talks for a role in the third season, and we’re also hearing that a feature-length movie could be a possibility.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Blood Origin was in the works long before it was officially confirmed – Netflix see a movie as the ideal way to continue building up The Witcher as one of their marquee properties. The discussions are still at a very early stage and while nothing can be confirmed just yet, they’d prefer to tell an original story. Not something based on the novels.

However, there’s hopes behind the scenes that Geralt would still remain the focal point of The Witcher‘s movie debut, allowing Cavill to apply his monosyllabic excellence to a feature-length tale. And given how evidently he enjoys playing the character, there’s little doubt that he’d jump at the chance. Of course, one potential issue could be with his schedule, having recently extended his contract as the DCEU’s Superman, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how this all pans out.