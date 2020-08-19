Netflix Reportedly Trying To Find More Movies For Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds clearly enjoy each other’s company, with the Deadpool star apparently having replaced Kevin Hart as Johnson’s latest frequent collaborator. The two are set to resume shooting on Netflix blockbuster Red Notice in the near future before re-teaming for a Hobbs & Shaw sequel, along with rumors that the world’s highest-paid actor wants the guy who took second place to put Green Lantern behind him and join the DCEU.

It would also appear that Reynolds has picked up some of Johnson’s famous work ethic, because the 43 year-old gin magnate has been signing on to countless projects over the last few months, and from the looks of things, there isn’t going to be a gap in his schedule for a good few years yet, which could spell bad news for the MCU fans waiting patiently for Deadpool 3.

Not content with a potential 6 Underground sequel, Red Notice, an untitled time-travel movie with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy and an adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Netflix were working on a sequel to Extraction and a prequel series for The Witcher before either was officially announced – that the streaming giant enjoy working with Reynolds so much that they’re actively looking for even more movies to collaborate on.

While you can understand the company’s desire to stay in business with one of the most popular stars on the planet, they’re going to have to get in line. Without even mentioning all of the titles listed above, Reynolds still has The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, The Croods 2, Detective Pikachu 2, a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, a Clue reboot and family film Everyday Parenting Tips all in various stages of development, meaning that he’s basically booked up for the foreseeable future. Even if Netflix starts throwing pitches at him on a regular basis.