Netflix Reportedly Looking To Lock Zack Snyder Down For More Projects

As much as it might pain fans to hear it, tomorrow’s premiere of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League on HBO Max will realistically mark the filmmaker’s final involvement with the franchise. In the wake of the hugely positive early reactions and encouraging reviews, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse has already been trending, but neither the studio nor the director have any plans to follow up from where the Snyder Cut leaves off.

In fact, May’s Army of the Dead will mark Zack’s first effort behind the camera that isn’t part of the DCEU in ten years, and just the second of his last nine credits as either director or executive producer that hasn’t involved DC Films’ roster of comic book characters. Not only that, but by pitching up at the world’s most popular streaming service, the 55 year-old is also working for a studio other than Warner Bros. for the first time since his debut feature Dawn of the Dead seventeen years ago, and it’s more than a little ironic that it finds him back on familiar undead turf.

Netflix are clearly betting big on Army of the Dead seeing as a prequel has already been filmed and an animated series is in the works, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us a spinoff to The Witcher was on the way long before Blood Origin was confirmed – that the boardroom are looking to make Snyder the latest high-profile talent to pitch up on the platform, with the company hoping to secure him for more projects.

Should Army of the Dead perform as well as everyone’s expecting, Netflix’s bottomless pit of cash and desire for broad high concept blockbusters would certainly make Zack Snyder an ideal fit, but he’s also got pretty strong ties to Warner Bros. as well which he’d have to consider should he decide to move some of his future output to the streaming service.