Netflix Reportedly Looking To Buy The Entire Roald Dahl Back Catalogue

Netflix doesn’t really tend to acquire established properties or fork out massive sums to purchase pre-existing source material to adapt, with the streaming service preferring to sign talent to exclusive deals and have them develop original content that subscribers won’t have seen before anywhere else.

However, that could all be about to change, with Bloomberg reporting that the company are nearing a deal to purchase the entire back catalogue of children’s author Roald Dahl. Netflix already spent upwards on $500 million to gain the rights to several of his stories a couple of years back, but it looks as though the boardroom have decided to go all-in.

Animated versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda are already in development, while the platform also has The BFG and The Twits on the docket. It’s unclear how Netflix would be able to assume full control of all Dahl-related properties, especially when Warner Bros. recently cast Timothee Chalamet in live-action prequel Wonka, which hails from the creative team behind the acclaimed Paddington duology.

Steven Spielberg’s The BFG flopped at the box office a couple of years ago, and Robert Zemeckis’ The Witches sank without a trace after being sent to HBO Max last year, but if any outfit can mine Roald Dahl‘s enduringly popular novels for continued inspiration; it’s probably Netflix.