Netflix Reportedly Wants To Make Sherlock Holmes Bisexual In Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 is on its way, and it’s possible that it could make a major alteration to the character of Sherlock. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Netflix was moving forward with a follow-up to their smash hit 2020 movie, with Millie Bobby Brown returning in the title role alongside Henry Cavill as her on-screen big brother, the legendary Great Detective. Cavill is expected to have a much bigger role the next time around than he did in the first one, too, and this could end up involving an exploration of Holmes’ sexuality.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Netflix wants to make Sherlock bisexual in the sequel. That’s all we know on the topic for now, but if it does come to pass, it would be a pretty big deal. In many ways, it also makes sense for Netflix to do this as recent Sherlock series The Irregulars injected some LGBT rep into the mythos as well.

For those who didn’t watch it (spoilers incoming), Dr. Watson was revealed to be gay and in love with Sherlock as the season progressed. While that development was praised by some, others criticized it for the later revelation that Watson had a hand in the death of Holmes’ wife Alice, leading to allegations that the show was employing the harmful “evil gay” trope.

The Irregulars has unfortunately been cancelled, but it would be interesting if Netflix ended up putting things right in Enola 2 instead. Having Cavill’s Sherlock be established as bi and his sexuality handled in a much more positive way than how The Irregulars handled Watson’s would likely be very warmly received by fans. Especially if he got together with his own Watson, who’s likely being introduced, too.

Enola Holmes 2 is expected to start shooting before the end of the year.