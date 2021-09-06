Netflix Reportedly Want Henry Cavill To Star In More Franchises

The most recent spate of reports claimed that Henry Cavill is no longer under contract with Warner Bros. and DC Films to play Superman, which might be the reason why he’s signed on to so many projects in such a short space of time. Then again, he first inked a deal to star as the Man of Steel in January 2011, and in that time he managed a grand total of three feature film appearances.

The actor’s slate is positively jam-packed for the foreseeable future, though, with Season 2 of The Witcher coming to Netflix in December to kick things off. He’s currently shooting Matthew Vaughn’s globetrotting espionage blockbuster Argylle, which was acquired by AppleTV+ in a massive $200 million deal, with Enola Holmes 2 also expected to begin production before the year is out.

On top of that, literary adaptation The Rosie Project is penciled in to start filming in early 2022, and the 38 year-old is poised to lead the Highlander reboot from John Wick‘s Chad Stahelski. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Millie Bobby Brown’s sleuth was getting a sequel long before it was confirmed – that Netflix reportedly want Cavill to sign on for even more franchise fare.

There’s no word on what projects the streamer has in mind, but the platform’s multi-film expansion plans are only in their infancy. So far, Netflix’s most successful in-house franchise is arguably The Kissing Booth, but that’s about to change in a major way. The likes of Red Notice, The Old Guard, Extraction, The Gray Man, Enola Holmes, Knives Out 2 and 3, The School for Good and Evil, Chronicles of Narnia and the expanding Army of the Dead universe are all in various stages of development or production, so Cavill wouldn’t be short of options.