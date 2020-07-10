Netflix Users Are Going Crazy For Charlize Theron’s New Movie

Netflix have been on a decent hot streak when it comes to their original movies, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction dominating the online conversation and becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles ever, while Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was showered with critical acclaim. Even The Last Days of American Crime, which is terrible and still remains rooted to a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes, managed to top the most-watched list.

With Warrior Nun gaining plenty of buzz, female-driven Arthurian tale Cursed set to arrive next week and the second season of The Umbrella Academy dropping at the end of the month, it seems that fantasy-driven comic book adaptations are all the rage on Netflix right now, with Charlize Theron’s action-packed The Old Guard debuting today and virtually guaranteed to rocket straight towards the top of the viewership charts.

The Academy Award-winning actress has more than established herself as one of Hollywood’s premiere action stars over the years, and The Old Guard sees her comfortably in her wheelhouse as the leader of the titular band of immortal mercenaries. The movie is gaining strong reviews and currently sits on an impressive 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems that Netflix subscribers are enjoying it just as much if not even more, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Old Guard on Netflix is Awesome!! Go watch it!🔥 #TheOldGuard @netflix — Visualsofazmat ✍️ (@Visualsofazmat1) July 10, 2020

Yes, @charlizeafrica is an absolute bad-ass icon in The Old Guard, which is out now and is reallly special. It’s an adaptation of the Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez graphic novel, directed by… https://t.co/1KxDywIIJX — TheHipsterZOMBIEJointExp (@HipsterExp) July 10, 2020

Just done watching ‘the old guard’

Man this movie is good. Thrilling, funny, good arc and interesting characters. Great job @NetflixNL — remy3de (@remyderden) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard is worth the watch! — Reesh (@ahseryM) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard>>>>>>>>>>>Extraction. — Jager❤️. (Sleep On MOM) (@kastro213) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard 👌🏽I need Part 2 already — Khabs (@DKharlos) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard Was Worth The Wait Tho … — Isikalu Mo'✗ (@MOtheBELIEVER) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard🔥, A movie to watch on Netflix. — Dr_Khanibee (@Khanibee12) July 10, 2020

THE OLD GUARD IS a fucking amazing movie and i recommend it fully! — Jan/HellbornNL (@janhaarman) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard fuckin kicked ass. At this point you could create an Avengers team out of Charlize Theron’s badass characters and hopefully we’ll get a franchise out of this one. I don’t wanna live in a world where we don’t get 8 sequels of axe wielding Charlize. #TheOldGuard — Will Gough (@Goughy_7) July 10, 2020

just finished watch The Old Guard on Netflix. released today… its sooooo good. go watch — Isa Jorell (@mohd_affi) July 10, 2020

The Old Guard. Absolutely worth it! 🔥 — de Vil (@le_Modelle) July 10, 2020

Haven't enjoyed a movie like The Old Guard in a very long time. — Karen Jean 💜 (@karenvisser) July 10, 2020

Netflix’s in-house blockbusters have dramatically improved in quality recently, and along with Extraction it seems that The Old Guard is poised to launch a brand new franchise for the streaming giant. Based on the early levels of buzz alone, director Gina Prince-Bythewood is about to find herself hugely in demand as well, with her first venture into superhero territory set to dominate both Netflix’s Top 10 and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.