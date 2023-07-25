New ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ movie stars who could return, writer, director, and more

Over 25 years after slasher spectacle I Know What You Did Last Summer established itself as a strong cult classic which continues to live on in horror infamy, genre fanatics were over the moon earlier this year when it was announced that a fresh-faced sequel would finally be happening. Of course, it’s yet to be fully confirmed as to whether or not the hotly-anticipated follow-up is going to follow in similar footsteps as the ‘97 original, but there’s certainly no denying that horror die-hards will be lining up outside megaplexes anyway.

In the past, legacy sequels such as the rebooted Halloween trilogy and Candyman (2021) have earned considerable favor amongst critics and audiences alike — although Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) definitely didn’t do its particular franchise any huge favors. Nevertheless, the anticipation surrounding the slasher sequel has led to a plethora of questions that have yet to be completely answered — all the way from its potential cast to the crew hard at work behind-the-scenes.

Which stars could return?

Image via Sony

Part of the reason the horror film became such a mega-hit was due to its strong lineup of notable stars — namely, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe — which helped elevate the feature to the soaring heights of modern pop culture. But as enthralling as the cast and the characters they portrayed were, it’s not yet known if any of the original stars plan on returning for the sequel.

That being said, Gellar did recently address the sequel in an interview, insisting that it’s “interesting” that one of her best friends is directing the upcoming follow-up. Furthermore, Gellar explained to said friend (more on them in a moment) that since her character is dead, it might be difficult to make a comeback — although that never stopped a horror character from returning before. And despite Phillippe’s character also being dead, he too didn’t shoot down participating in the project.

Who is writing and directing?

Image via Sony

As it stands, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (screenwriter of Thor: Love and Thunder and director of Do Revenge) is set to helm the much-anticipated horror sequel, with Robinson being the aforementioned best friend that Gellar mentioned in her recent interview. On that same note, writer Leah McKendrick is now attached to pen the screenplay for the feature, with Neal H. Moritz in discussions to return as producer.

As previously mentioned, discussions are currently taking place for Prinze Jr. and Hewitt to be involved in the sequel, although latest reports have suggested that conversations and further details about the project are being kept under wraps. Nevertheless, our excitement for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has yet to waver at all.