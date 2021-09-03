New Image Revealed From ‘Totally Different’ Prequel Army Of Thieves

Netflix and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe just launched in May, but it’s already in the midst of a rapid expansion. Not only did the apocalyptic action blockbuster become one of the platform’s ten most-watched movies ever, but the director signing a two-year development deal with the streamer also saw a sequel placed into active development.

Animated companion series Lost Vegas is tentatively penciled in to premiere early next year, but next out of the gate is prequel Army of Thieves, which arrives on October 29th. In a new interview, director and star Matthias Schweighöfer teased that the heist caper is a completely different type of film to its canonical successor.

“I’m constantly talking to Zack. Okay, what could be different to Army? What is the same?’ It is part of the universe, but a totally different movie. It’s an adventurous heist movie.”

A new image from Army of Thieves has also been revealed that shows Schweighöfer’s Dieter on the run with Nathalie Emmanuel’s Gwendoline, which you can check out below.

Emmanuel confirmed that Army of Thieves isn’t really a zombie movie in nature, but it exists in a world where the Las Vegas outbreak has just begun, which will ultimately affect everyone in the long run. A crime thriller with romantic comedy and action elements, set against the backdrop of an undead uprising? Sounds good to us, and a full-length trailer shouldn’t be too far away to continue building the hype.