Nightmare On Elm Street Series Rumored For HBO Max

Ever since the rights to the property reverted to the estate of Wes Craven in 2019, and they began actively inviting pitches for a reboot, rumors that a new spin on A Nightmare on Elm Street is in the works have cropped up intermittently and ultimately amounted to nothing.

We’ve heard tales of movies, TV shows, prequels and sequels with or without Robert Englund, while Jackie Earle Haley’s name even cropped up once or twice, but as things stand, nothing has been given the green light. However, a new report from Giant Freakin Robot intimates that Freddy Krueger could be returning to our screens as the star of his own HBO Max series.

That’s the entirety of the information on offer, so you’re best taking this one with a pinch of salt for now, but we do know that the Craven estate was open to the idea of an HBO Max adaptation, with the franchise having been distributed by parent company Warner Bros. and subsidiary New Line Cinema in the past.

Elijah Wood has shown interest in getting involved on the producorial side of things, while Host co-writer and director Rob Savage teased that he had an idea for A Nightmare on Elm Street. Science recently determined his pandemic horror to be the scariest movie ever made, so maybe he’ll get a call should this one turn out to be on the money.