Oscar Isaac Reportedly In Talks For Star Wars Return

Whether you think Disney’s Sequel Trilogy was a huge success or an unmitigated disaster, everyone agrees that the cast all did some pretty great work. The core trio of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac made the most of the scripts they had to go off of, with criticism justifiably pointed at the directorial and writing decisions. However, since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s release, we’ve seen a few of the primary players speak up on how they weren’t particularly pleased with how the movie turned out.

Isaac, in particular, has expressed frustration that the ‘overlords’ at Disney wouldn’t allow Poe and Finn’s bromance to go any further, strongly hinting that the studio was actively looking to squash any hint of a relationship between them in the Sequel Trilogy closer. And while it’s always seemed unlikely that he’d ever return to that galaxy far, far away, it looks like the actor may’ve now had a change of heart.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Isaac is “more open” to doing another Star Wars project these days and has even had talks with the Mouse House about it. The tipster doesn’t say whether this would be for a movie or Disney Plus series, and also doesn’t mention what might’ve changed, but this can only be good news for fans.

After all, there’s so much more that Disney can do with Isaac’s Poe Dameron – be it exploring his relationship with Finn further or digging deeper into his history – and as one of the Sequel Trilogy’s more intriguing characters, folks would no doubt be into the idea of having him return in some capacity.

Of course, just because he’s in talks that doesn’t mean it’ll happen, but it seems we shouldn’t rule out seeing Oscar Isaac in another Star Wars project again.