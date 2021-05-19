Home / movies

Pedro Pascal Coming Under Fire For Supporting Gal Gadot

The social media drama surrounding Gal Gadot continues to rage on. Last week, the DC star incited a Twitter storm after sharing her response to the growing tensions in Israel and Gaza. The Israeli actress called for peace on both sides, but the specific wording of the post rubbed many people up the wrong way, with Gadot becoming Public Enemy No. 1 as folks labelled her a Zionist, especially in regards to her two-year service in the Israel Defense Forces.

The next stage of this push for the actress to be ‘cancelled’ now seems to involve hitting back at any other celebrity who even promotes a movie she’s in. The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal took to Twitter recently to share the news that Wonder Woman 1984 is once again available to stream on HBO Max. Pascal, who appeared opposite Gadot as villain Maxwell Lord in the 2020 sequel, wrote: “She’s like a [rainbow] #WW84 back on @hbomax @GalGadot @PattyJenks.”

This tweet, and indirect praise of Gadot, has drawn a lot of criticism in the replies to the post, ranging from folks accusing Pascal of being tone deaf and unable to read the room to those believing that, by tweeting this, he must be endorsing Gadot’s political views, too. It should also be pointed out that Pascal allegedly liked Gadot’s controversial post on Instagram, which has only added to the backlash, as you can see below.

Of course, amid the critics, others are standing up for the actor. For one, some are pointing out that Pascal is promoting WW84, a production that countless people worked hard on, not just Gadot.

Others think he’s simply doing his duty by advertising the movie.

What’s more, some have dished out evidence that Pascal is actually pro-Palestine and his like of Gadot’s Instagram post doesn’t mean anything.

There’s a lot of goodwill surrounding the Chilean star online, thanks to his social justice advocacy and support for the LGBTQ community, so he’s not being cancelled just yet, but clearly some are turning against him for this incident – which, again, only involves liking an Instagram post and promoting a movie. It remains to be seen what the fallout of this whole Gal Gadot scandal will be, but hopefully things will at least cool down on the Pedro Pascal front.

