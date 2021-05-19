Pedro Pascal Coming Under Fire For Supporting Gal Gadot

The social media drama surrounding Gal Gadot continues to rage on. Last week, the DC star incited a Twitter storm after sharing her response to the growing tensions in Israel and Gaza. The Israeli actress called for peace on both sides, but the specific wording of the post rubbed many people up the wrong way, with Gadot becoming Public Enemy No. 1 as folks labelled her a Zionist, especially in regards to her two-year service in the Israel Defense Forces.

The next stage of this push for the actress to be ‘cancelled’ now seems to involve hitting back at any other celebrity who even promotes a movie she’s in. The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal took to Twitter recently to share the news that Wonder Woman 1984 is once again available to stream on HBO Max. Pascal, who appeared opposite Gadot as villain Maxwell Lord in the 2020 sequel, wrote: “She’s like a [rainbow] #WW84 back on @hbomax @GalGadot @PattyJenks.”

This tweet, and indirect praise of Gadot, has drawn a lot of criticism in the replies to the post, ranging from folks accusing Pascal of being tone deaf and unable to read the room to those believing that, by tweeting this, he must be endorsing Gadot’s political views, too. It should also be pointed out that Pascal allegedly liked Gadot’s controversial post on Instagram, which has only added to the backlash, as you can see below.

as someone who describes himself as a refugee i was expecting more from you to be honest. im %100 sure that ypu are capable of the situation thats been going on Palestine. ANYWAYS #FREEPALESTINE — lumi-wan (@lumiwankenobi) May 15, 2021

absolutely just disappointed in you Pedro. take this L — JoeDCfanatic21 #RestoreTheDCVerse (@JoeHQ2021) May 15, 2021

Ehhhh…after this tweet? Was it worth it? https://t.co/tYtPJmxIeX — BW Media (@BWMedia77) May 15, 2021

There is no excuse for being so tone-deaf and ignorant in today's world. Shame on You! #Zerorespect — lilianwagdy 💉💉 (@lilianwagdy) May 15, 2021

Pedro, why? Ok, I understand you plays there and I'm sure you're obligated to advertise this movie, but… really in this moment? Nobody has ever disappointed me like you with that Tweet 😭 — Brie Larson Closet (@LarsonCloset) May 15, 2021

you’re better than this….. delete — 🌻artangel🌻 (@bxbblegumbarbie) May 15, 2021

I love Mando but you know supporting oppressors, fascists and promoting Zionist actress movie while hundreds of people dying everyday including dozens of children. (Not to mention this movie was shit either way.) pic.twitter.com/mDX0jwKmlW — Ishan 🇮🇳 (@cool_ishan1) May 16, 2021

There is no excuse for being so tone-deaf and ignorant in today's world. Shame on You! #Zerorespect — lilianwagdy 💉💉 (@lilianwagdy) May 15, 2021

With all due respect sir please read the room 👍🏻 — 🌺AMOR PROHIBIDO🌺 (@SuperflyDndlion) May 15, 2021

Pedro I love you but after this tweet? Read the room, hun. 😬https://t.co/MSYes62Kwv — Music of the Night (@TheoAussieButt) May 15, 2021

New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Show The Movie's Main Characters 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, amid the critics, others are standing up for the actor. For one, some are pointing out that Pascal is promoting WW84, a production that countless people worked hard on, not just Gadot.

Every person who replies to this in regards to his liking of Gals post need to read the room & understand what his career entails. Hundreds of people made WW84 happen. The way you're all acting now is that EVERYONE involved in that film should now suffer because of that post…. — JayBird (@LycanEclipse) May 15, 2021

Others think he’s simply doing his duty by advertising the movie.

Not everyone attacking him for tweeting this… he doesn’t owe us anything just saying. And have you ever thought he signed a contract and this was more than likely in the contract for advertising for the movie… — Bran (@PedrogavemeLife) May 15, 2021

What’s more, some have dished out evidence that Pascal is actually pro-Palestine and his like of Gadot’s Instagram post doesn’t mean anything.

Just BACK OFF AND LEAVE HIM ALONE! You are quick to judge yet failed to see the fact he liked an insta post in SUPPORT of Palestine on Lena Heady’s account. And NONE of you show any support for the situation in Latin America or Chile. DO something instead of fingerpointing!! — Fabienne Payet 🌸🐘 (@LadyRubaiyat) May 16, 2021

There’s a lot of goodwill surrounding the Chilean star online, thanks to his social justice advocacy and support for the LGBTQ community, so he’s not being cancelled just yet, but clearly some are turning against him for this incident – which, again, only involves liking an Instagram post and promoting a movie. It remains to be seen what the fallout of this whole Gal Gadot scandal will be, but hopefully things will at least cool down on the Pedro Pascal front.