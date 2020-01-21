Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Star Reportedly Eyed To Play The MCU’s Doctor Octopus

Following the release of the first Morbius trailer, a lot of speculation has centered on what the Jared Leto-starring comic book movie could potentially be building towards, as opposed to the film itself. While the old saying goes that ‘any publicity is good publicity,’ surely those in charge at Sony must be disappointed that much of the focus on their latest standalone superhero offering has been centered on how it ties into the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The recent renegotiation between the two studios that reportedly allows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to play a part in both franchises going forward has likely expanded the working agreement between Sony and Marvel, if the surprise appearance of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes in the Morbius promo is any indication. With Venom 2 hitting theaters only a few months after the Living Vampire makes his big screen debut, fans are already convinced that the building blocks are being put in place for a Sinister Six spinoff.

One theory was that Jared Harris’ unnamed character would turn out be Otto Octavius, which is something the actor himself has confirmed isn’t the case. But now, we’re hearing that the plan is indeed for Doctor Octopus to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel have their sights set on an Academy Award-winning actor to don the armored tentacles.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Tom Holland is in talks to cameo in Venom 2, both of which have since been confirmed – have told us that Javier Bardem is reportedly the studio’s top choice to play Doc Ock in both the Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universes. While our sources can’t confirm whether or not any contact has been made with the Pirates of the Caribbean 5 star yet, he’s definitely one of the names being looked at, with Bardem-type actors also being eyed in case they can’t get him.

What’s more is that if they manage to cast the part quick enough, then Doc Ock is also set to make his first appearance as part of Morbius‘ post-credits scene, which will establish him as being the Sinister Six’s tech guy moving forward, as the pieces for the villainous spinoff start falling into place. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also said National Treasure 3 was in development months ago, before it was confirmed by THR last week, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

Besides, the 50 year-old seems like exactly the kind of actor that Marvel would go after to play a major villain given his string of critically-acclaimed performances, not to mention big budget experience from portraying the bad guy in the likes of Skyfall and the aforementioned Dead Men Tell No Tales. It definitely seems as though the Sinister Six is on the cards, too, and having someone like Javier Bardem playing Doctor Octopus would undoubtedly be a huge casting coup for both Sony and Marvel.