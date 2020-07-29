A Popular MCU Hero Will Reportedly Try To Kill Captain Marvel

Don Cheadle’s contract with Marvel Studios may have expired following Avengers: Endgame, but with many of the franchise’s other long-tenured heroes signing up for further adventures despite the long-term plan being to replace the vast majority of them, a return remains a distinct possibility now that Rhodey can finally step out of Tony Stark’s shadow.

An Ironheart series on Disney Plus has long been rumored, in which War Machine would act as a mentor to Riri Williams, while there’s also been speculation that an entire team of iron-armored heroes could be on their way to the MCU. But beyond just that we’ve now heard that Rhodey could return in a future film to hunt down one of the franchise’s most powerful figures.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series and a Witcher prequel is in development, both of which were correct – War Machine will eventually be sent on a mission by the government to kill Captain Marvel after an evil entity possesses Carol Danvers and turns her evil, which is expected to happen in either her third solo movie or Avengers 5. Presumably, he won’t actually kill her and there will be some other resolution to this plot line, but it should still present some exciting storytelling opportunities.

After all, as one of the most over-powered Avengers, it would be an interesting move on Marvel’s part to turn Captain Marvel evil, as there are very few characters out there capable of stopping her. And given their shared military backgrounds and comic book history, Rhodey would certainly be able to connect with Carol on a more personal level. Not to mention this would also give Cheadle a much more substantial role than the quip-happy sidekick he’s been reduced to in his most recent appearances.