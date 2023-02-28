‘Quantumania’ set the stage for the perfect ‘Fantastic Four’ team-up to counter Kang in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

One Kang was threatening enough in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the MCU’s latest film really upped the ante in its mid-credits scene by introducing an untold number of the Conqueror’s variants. Yes, right out the gate Marvel has thrown the Council of Kangs into the mix, establishing that there’s a league of countless Kangs from across the multiverse. It’s just possible that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to have to fight fire with fire and create a council of variants of their own smartest member.

The Fantastic Four reboot is still just under two years from hitting screens, but impatient MCU fans are already getting excited for a heroic counterpart to the Council of Kangs to arrive in Matt Shakman’s movie. As Redditor u/Identity_X shared on the r/MarvelTheories sub, it’s possible that Avengers: Secret Wars could factor in the Council of Reeds, the union of various Reed Richards variants in the comics, to combat Kang.

Specifically, regardless of whoever plays the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic, the Council could allow for a way for past Reeds Ioan Gruffudd and John Krasinski to return.

For some in the comments, this is less of a theory and more of an inevitability as it’s such a perfect idea for where the MCU is headed that it seemed destined to happen. Not only is Fantastic Four on the way, with Secret Wars promised to feature more multiversal crossovers than ever before, but Reed and Kang already have a strong connection thanks to the villain’s real identity: he’s Nathaniel Richards, Reed’s 31st century descendant.

Of course, the Council of Reeds could also open the door to Miles Teller from 2015’s Fantastic Four to be included too, but unsurprisingly no one seems that keen for Marvel to call back to one of the worst comic book films ever made. Folks want as many multiverse tie-ins as they can get, but they do have some limits.