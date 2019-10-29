Rambo: Last Blood Coming To Blu-Ray In Time For Christmas

Four decades after he first drew blood, Sylvester Stallone’s buff action hero returned in 2019 with the aptly titled Rambo: Last Blood, signalling something of a triumphant send-off for Sly’s iconic character.

This, coupled with Last Blood‘s prolonged spell in development, left viewers itching to catch another glimpse of Stallone’s Vietnam war veteran, and while the end product failed to live up to those heightened expectations, Lionsgate has today announced that the fifth Rambo movie will be available to take home on Blu-ray and DVD on December 17th – two weeks after its expected debut on digital platforms.

The story goes that John Rambo must “confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.” It’s the classic ‘one more job’ set-up which leads Stallone’s hero south of the border, where he comes face-to-face with a deadly gang.

To mark today’s announcement, Lionsgate has also detailed the special features to be included in the Rambo: Last Blood Blu-ray, and you can find them below:

“Drawing Last Blood: Multipart Production Diary” Featurette

“From First Note to Last Blood: Music for the Massacres” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Sylvester Stallone Is A Force To Be Reckoned With In New Rambo V: Last Blood Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The question, really, is whether Lionsgate’s Blu-ray announcement will generate much interest. It’s no secret that Rambo: Last Blood fell flat among critics – and performed marginally better in audience scores – so it’ll be interesting to see whether the subsequent Blu-ray release is able to carve out an audience of its own.

By all accounts, we can kiss any hope of a Rambo sequel/prequel goodbye, given Last Blood‘s dismal performance at the box office. It’s a pity, really, given Stallone had previously expressed a desire to explore a potential spinoff involving the younger years of John Rambo, but now, it may never come to pass.

Rambo: Last Blood makes a beeline for Blu-ray and DVD on December 17th.