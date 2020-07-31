Rob Zombie’s Firefly Trilogy Is Getting A Standard Edition Blu-Ray Release

Want three of the craziest and most insane movies of the last twenty years but are feeling a little light in the wallet? Rob Zombie‘s got your back with The Firefly Trilogy. This week it was announced that a standard edition Blu-ray triple-bill of House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell will be joining Target’s exclusive Steelbook in September.

The Steelbook boasts a seriously cool package designed by Vance Kelly and will retail for $29.99. The regular edition, meanwhile, comes in a normal Blu-ray case and is priced at a more reasonable $12.99. Right now, we don’t if there’ll be any differences in content between the two, but given the wealth of behind the scenes footage and documentaries about the making of these films, you’d hope that at least the deluxe one would contain some cool stuff.

Whatever the price point, you’re getting almost six hours of extremely bloody entertainment as the Firefly clan barrel through all that’s moral, sane and good in the world as they pursue true depravity. Sign me up.

So, what’s next for Rob Zombie? Well, he should have been on tour right now, but COVID-19 has put those plans on ice. It seems to me that his next appearance may be somewhere quite unexpected: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Most people don’t realize that Zombie has appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, playing ‘Ravager Navigator Voice’ in the first one and appearing as ‘Unseen Ravager’ in the second. And his friendship with James Gunn means it’s likely he’ll be called back for more in Vol. 3.

But I don’t think Rob Zombie is going to stay away from horror for too long and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s begun working on a new gory project over these long, dreary lockdown months.

The Firefly Trilogy Steelbook is released at Target on September 8th, with the standard edition in all stores on September 22nd.