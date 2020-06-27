Rob Zombie Teases Firefly Trilogy Limited Edition Blu-Ray

The Firefly trilogy is getting a limited edition Blu-ray release soon, or so its director, Rob Zombie, teased on his Instagram account. The trilogy, comprised of horror flicks House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, has amassed somewhat of a cult following over the years, one that will be glad to see these films make their return on home video.

“This is a little sneak peek at the limited edition Steelbook bluray edition of the Firefly trilogy!” Zombie said in his post, which showed some stylized artwork from his beloved movies. “Get one before they sell out!” he concluded the message, indicating that the amount of copies available will be small, and the demand for them large.

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since the Firefly trilogy caters to a passionate but fairly niche audience, a bit of context might be in order. Rob Zombie is an American singer-songwriter who started out making heavy metal music with his band, White Zombie. In 2003, he made his directorial debut with the horror film House of 1000 Corpses. Written and scored by Zombie himself, it starred Sid Haig alongside Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson and Chris Hardwick, as well as veteran actor Dennis Fimple, who gave his final performance before his death.

As is to be expected from a film produced by heavy metal artists, the pic was violent and at times shocking. Inspired by classic horror efforts like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, its plot followed a group of teens who are kidnapped and tortured by a sadistic family on Halloween. Meanwhile, its two sequels, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, followed in much the same vein.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see a limited edition release of the Firefly trilogy on Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments section down below.