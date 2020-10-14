Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. In Star Wars

We all have our favorite Avenger, but it’s hard for anyone to deny the impact of a certain sarcastic leading man. Yes, the highest-grossing franchise of all-time could’ve never risen to such impressive heights without the likes of the irreplaceable Robert Downey Jr. The Academy Award nominee helped put Marvel on the map when he anchored the original Iron Man movie way back in 2008 and since then, he’s been the face of the MCU as it soared to record-shattering box office numbers.

Unfortunately, the beloved 55-year-old’s time in the series came to a close in Avengers: Endgame after his character sacrificed himself in order to save the universe. While we were all excited to see what he’d do next, even diehard supporters of the actor have to admit that his subsequent work has been less than impressive thus far. For instance, Dolittle was a financial fiasco and has left some people wondering whether RDJ is capable of headlining a blockbuster without the help of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney still thinks he can, though. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the House of Mouse is reportedly eying Downey Jr. for a role in Star Wars. The tipster doesn’t say which project it would be for, but if this deal ends up happening, the performer will journey from one historic franchise to another.

Details on what part he’s wanted for are also undisclosed, but there’s no denying that it’d be awesome to see the man we once all knew as Tony Stark wield a lightsaber. Hopefully the filmmakers involved will allow him to use some of his snark and signature wit to bring a bit of levity to the intergalactic project as well. Regardless, it’s hard not to be excited about this possible casting.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. appear in a Star Wars movie, or do you think the franchise is better off without him? Sound off in the comments section and let us know what you think.