Robert Pattinson Reportedly Still Pushing For R-Rated Batman Movie

Everything we’ve been hearing about The Batman has thrown around adjectives like ‘dark’, ‘scary’, ‘violent’ and ‘crazy’, but everyone’s fully expecting Matt Reeves’ reboot to be rated PG-13. The Dark Knight set the benchmark for how far you can push the rating without risking the wrath of the MPAA, and the pandemic will surely be the deciding factor in Warner Bros.’ final call.

The latest iteration of the Caped Crusader is currently deep in post-production, and with the studio having watched James Gunn’s R-rated The Suicide Squad bomb at the box office, it’s very likely that the boardroom isn’t going to run the risk of alienating a huge part of The Batman‘s potential audience, especially when there’s no guarantees the theatrical industry will have been restored to former glories by the time the movie arrives in March 2022.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be donning the cape and cowl to return for The Flash long before it was confirmed – that star Robert Pattinson is reportedly still pushing to take the franchise into R-rated territory in the future.

The actor recently signed a first-look development deal with WarnerMedia, so it stands to reason that he’ll have increased influence behind the scenes for The Batman sequels. It’s all about the bottom line at the end of the day, though, and if WB feel that the franchise is best served remaining PG-13 to maximize profits, then that’s the way it’s going to be when the character remains one of the studio’s most lucrative and marketable assets.