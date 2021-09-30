Robert Pattinson Teases The Batman Surprises At DC FanDome

We’ve known for a while that we’ll be seeing new footage from The Batman for the first time since Matt Reeves dropped a surprise trailer last year at the upcoming DC FanDome event, but it sounds as though we’ll be getting much more than that, according to star Robert Pattinson.

There are less than six months to go until the Dark Knight’s latest reboot comes to theaters in March 2022, and having suffered a tortured production due to the effects of the pandemic that generated all sorts of unconfirmed and uncorroborated rumors spouting tales of behind the scenes discontent, the promotional campaign is set to click into first gear.

In a new interview with Variety, Pattinson teased that he and co-star Zoë Kravitz have something up their sleeves guaranteed to make the fans happy when The Batman comes to FanDome.

“Me and Zoë did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it. I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool. It’s really cool.”

It might not be anything more than a pre-taped interview, but fans will take whatever they can get at this point, with The Batman having maintained virtual radio silence since cameras finally stopped rolling earlier this year. DC FanDome is set to become a recurring annual extravaganza, with the comic book company bringing the majority of its biggest hitters to the second iteration of the celebration, but the Caped Crusader’s latest big screen outing is arguably the most noteworthy of the bunch.