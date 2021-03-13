Ruby Rose Says She’d Love To Play Another Superhero

The CW’s Batwoman may have been renewed for a third season already, but ratings continue to plummet downwards despite the best efforts of new lead Javicia Leslie, who faced a tough task stepping in for Ruby Rose after the first run of episodes.

There were conflicting reports as to why Rose had departed as Kate Kane, with the actress putting it down to an injury suffered on set, but there were inevitably murmurings of behind the scenes discontent making the rounds as well. In any case, while the 34 year-old may have walked away from the Arrowverse, she’s clearly got no plans to give up on her dreams of becoming an action star.

Having already lent support in blockbuster sequels Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2, not to mention Jason Statham’s mega budget creature feature The Meg, Rose is clearly intent on establishing her action credentials based on her upcoming slate.

Yesterday brought the release of military thriller SAS: Red Notice, where she plays a mercenary threatening to blow up the Channel Tunnel, while next month sees Rose starring opposite Morgan Freeman in Vanquish as a former Russian drug courier forced into taking down a team of corrupt cops after her child is kidnapped.

Of course, the majority of action heroes and heroines eventually make their way to the superhero genre, and although she’s already suited up in the past, Rose admitted that she’d love to play another comic book character.

“Absolutely. Look, playing a superhero is a dream. It’s so much fun. Of course I would. I’d play a superhero, I’d play a villain. There’s a lot of things I’d like to do. There was something very special about playing Batwoman and Kate Kane, and introducing her to the world, helping inspire a bunch of kids which Javicia is doing right now. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to watch. Any roles that challenge you in a particular way or have a bigger greater meaning or great story behind them I love, and really react and respond to that material.”

So far, the majority of Ruby Rose‘s star vehicles have been VOD efforts, but she does come with a built-in following, so there’s no reason why she won’t end up being cast as another costumed crimefighter one day.