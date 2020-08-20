Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie

If there’s one thing Ryan Reynolds doesn’t need to do right now, it’s sign on to yet another movie. The 43 year-old already has enough on his plate without adding another project onto his jam-packed schedule, and every new announcement only makes Deadpool’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem that little bit further away.

In the last couple of months alone Reynolds has agreed to re-team with his Free Guy director for a new time travel movie at Netflix as well as star in fantastical short story adaptation Everyday Parenting Tips, which is just the tip of the iceberg. Not only does he have Free Guy and The Croods arriving in December with sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard hitting theaters next year, but the former gin company owner is about to return to the set of Netflix blockbuster Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson, with the two also widely expected to team up again in a Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Then there’s the rumored Detective Pikachu 2 and follow-up to 6 Underground, the Clue reboot and Netflix’s adaptation of classic video game Dragon’s Lair, without even considering the possibility of Deadpool 3 getting in front of cameras at any point in the near future. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us last year that Ahsoka Tano will be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2, well before it was announced – that Reynolds is also being eyed for a role in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Star Wars movie.

According to our intel, Waititi wants to give his Green Lantern and Free Guy co-star a significant part in the story as an all-new character, but unsurprisingly, the decision will come down to whether or not Reynolds can find a gap in his crowded calendar to make it work. Despite meeting on one of the worst blockbusters ever made, they’ve remained good friends ever since and are now looking to collaborate again as soon as possible, with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker viewing his mysterious Star Wars blockbuster as the ideal opportunity.