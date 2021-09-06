Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Another Action Movie With Gal Gadot

Netflix’s Red Notice stands every chance of becoming the platform’s most-watched original movie ever, with the first trailer promising an abundance of star power, plenty of odd couple bickering, some witty repartee and the requisite blockbuster pyrotechnics. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the same project would be enough to guarantee bumper box office, so it stands to reason that massive viewership numbers are guaranteed.

As well as being a trio of the most popular and highest-paid names in Hollywood, there’s plenty of connections between the A-listers. They’ve each played a DC Comics superhero and shown up in the Fast & Furious franchise, while Johnson and Reynolds recently collaborated on Free Guy, and the Deadpool star appeared with Gadot in 2016 action thriller Criminal.

It really is a small world when you reach the top of the industry pile, and with that in mind, we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Riri Williams would make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever long before it was confirmed – that Reynolds is reportedly looking to re-team with Gadot for another action-orientated project.

That’s about the extent of the information we’ve been given, and looking at their respective schedules, not many potential team-ups jump out. Reynolds has at least half a dozen projects in the works, as does Gadot, but only the former’s high concept comedy Imaginary Friends and the latter’s Netflix spy caper Heart of Stone jump out as obvious possibilities, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out in the end.