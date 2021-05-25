Ryan Reynolds Is Under Arrest In New Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Photo

In just over three weeks, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard arrives to bring us another injection of foul-mouthed odd couple banter between Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The motor-mouthed and profanity-laden exchanges between two massively popular and boundlessly charismatic actors is more than enough to sell the project to the masses, and it looks to be a slice of prime summer entertainment.

On the whole, the first installment wasn’t a great or even remotely original movie by any stretch of the imagination, but when you’ve got Reynolds and Jackson riffing on each other, it doesn’t really matter. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard was a big success at the box office after earning over $176 million on a budget reported to be hovering around the $50 million mark, and while the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic are still being felt by the theatrical industry, the follow-up should be a solid hit nonetheless.

As the release date edges ever closer, we’re seeing more and more promotional and marketing materials make themselves available. Both the green and red band trailers promised all sorts of hijinks, and a new image shows that the leading duo will spend at least a little bit of time in police custody, which you can check out below.

Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Are Under Arrest In New Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Image 1 of 2

The interrogation scene is a staple of both action cinema and the buddy movie subgenre, but you can guarantee that Reynolds and Jackson will be putting their own unique spin on the standard setup, when all of the footage we’ve seen from The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard so far makes it look as though the pair of A-listers have been given free rein to cut loose when it comes to improvisation.