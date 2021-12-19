Sam Raimi trends as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens up the multiverse
Obligatory spoiler warning for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before we dive right in…
Even though he had absolutely nothing to do with the movie, Sam Raimi’s fingerprints are all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only do Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker return from his original trilogy, but there’s a special surprise in store at the end of the credits.
The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks suitably spectacular, and Raimi admits that he’s returning to the superhero genre for the first time since 2007’s Spider-Man 3 with a point to prove. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are more than happy to have him back in the Marvel sandbox.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up right from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero dealing with the fallout of reality nearly being torn apart. We all thought Scarlet Witch would turn out to be the villain, but it’s actually looking to be What If…?‘s Strange Supreme, so the pressure is on for Raimi to deliver a blockbuster that lives up to expectations that just shot through the roof and into the stratosphere.