Sam Raimi trends as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opens up the multiverse

Obligatory spoiler warning for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before we dive right in…

Even though he had absolutely nothing to do with the movie, Sam Raimi’s fingerprints are all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only do Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker return from his original trilogy, but there’s a special surprise in store at the end of the credits.

The first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks suitably spectacular, and Raimi admits that he’s returning to the superhero genre for the first time since 2007’s Spider-Man 3 with a point to prove. As you can see from the reactions below, fans are more than happy to have him back in the Marvel sandbox.

Sam Raimi — the director of the first Tobey Maguire Spider-Man — is directing the next Doctor Strange, which is the next movie to come out after this newest Spider-Man, which featured a crossover with Tobey.

Marvel and Sony are playing chess with us right now, and winning 🏆



Marvel and Sony are playing chess with us right now, and winning 🏆 — Autonomous Entity (@TrickP1983) December 19, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pick up right from where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero dealing with the fallout of reality nearly being torn apart. We all thought Scarlet Witch would turn out to be the villain, but it’s actually looking to be What If…?‘s Strange Supreme, so the pressure is on for Raimi to deliver a blockbuster that lives up to expectations that just shot through the roof and into the stratosphere.