‘Scream 6’ is coming to terrify audiences earlier than expected thanks to new release date

2022 began strong for the horror genre as the Scream “requel” restarted the meta-slasher series with aplomb back in January. So much so that a follow-up was fast-tracked so quickly that it’s already in the can and waiting to be released next year. In fact, Ghostface will be slicing and dicing his way through another ensemble of movie-savvy victims sooner than we expected, thanks to the film’s new release date.

As per Deadline, Paramount Pictures has officially fiddled with its March 2023 releases, sending Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves back from March 6 to March 31 while bringing Scream 6 — not its final title — forward from March 31 to March 10. So that means lovers of the latter franchise can enjoy its latest blood-splattered installment a whole 21 days earlier than was originally planned.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following on from ’22’s Scream, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are all returning as the surviving members of the last massacre. Courteney Cox is likewise back as Gale Weathers, the last of the OGs left standing after David Arquette’s Dewey met his end in the fifth film and Neve Campbell declined to reprise Sidney Prescott once more due to a pay dispute.

Exciting new additions to the saga include Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, and bonafide scream queen Samara Weaving. What’s more, Hayden Panettiere is also involved as Kirby Reed once more, her fan-favorite character from Scream 4. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are again continuing Wes Craven’s legacy.

With the action relocating from the franchise’s ancestral home of Woodsboro to New York City, expect a fresh twist on the format once Scream 6 scares its way into cinemas next March.