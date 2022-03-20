‘Scream’ director willing to risk everything to subvert expectations

The latest Scream movie scared up enough slasher dollars to cause the greenlighting of another Ghostface appearance for 2023 and, for the coming sequel, 2022 film director Tyler Gillett will do anything to keep fans of the franchise guessing.

This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we’re so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it’s all up for grabs at this point.

Gillett made the comments about the film he is working on with returning directorial partner Matt Bettinelli-Olpin in an interview the pair did with Empire on Friday. While Melissa Barrera’s Sam and Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter are likely to return, it is not known for certain if any of the original cast beyond Courtney Cox are returning. On Wednesday she told Variety there is a script, it will film in Canada.

“I just got the script yesterday. I haven’t read it yet, I just got it. I’m excited to read it … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

The latest iteration in the franchise is available to stream on Paramount Plus. It grossed more than $100 million when it came out in January and is the most well-received of the later sequels to the original 1996 Wes Craven film.Here’s hoping this magic comes into play in the future with some scenes of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed.

Ghostface will return when Scream 6 releases on March 31, 2023.