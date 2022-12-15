‘Scream VI’ director teases what’s in store for the franchise’s last legacy character standing

At long last, the pulse-pounding trailer for Scream VI was released this week, which has successfully turned the horror world on its head. From intriguing Easter Eggs to the upcoming project’s fresh-faced location, fans’ minds are swirling with plenty of questions — one of which points in the direction of the future of Gale Weathers, who rings in as the final legacy character from the franchise’s original lineup of stars.

For years now, the larger-than-life leading trio of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) have been the franchise’s most favored figures — with all three characters making their debut back in Wes Craven’s 1996 original, Scream. Unfortunately, when the long-standing horror franchise made a monumental return earlier this year with Scream (2022), Dewey was killed off, leaving only Sidney and Gale left. And with the recent news that Neve Campbell won’t be returning for the sixth installment, that leaves Gale all on her own.

Despite the overwhelming obstacles in Gale’s life — which includes the grief over ex-husband Dewey — director Tyler Gillett revealed to GamesRadar and assured diehards that Gale’s journey will be exceptionally remarkable this time around, with a large “emotional” aspect to unpack. Gillett said:

I think there is an opportunity in this story to really dig into Gale’s world and, of course, post-Scream 5, having lost someone so dear to her, there’s a lot of emotional story to unpack with her character, and people will definitely see that work in this project. Look, we can’t say enough about how incredible Courteney is. Every time she shows up in anything, she totally brings it. And Gale is just so fun to watch as that character. People are going to be really, really thrilled by the story that we’re telling with her in this one.

Image via Paramount Studios/YouTube

Considering Scream VI will mark Cox’s iconic sixth appearance in the horror series, fans are adamant that she receives a worthy sendoff — if that turns out to be the case in the end. On the other hand, Cox could also have the opportunity to reprise her role in a possible seventh installment. Only time can really tell us, folks.

Find out Gale’s fate in Scream VI, which releases on March 10, 2023.