‘Shang-Chi’ trends as MCU fans celebrate home video release
It seems hard to remember that there was a time when doomsayers were predicting the worst for Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with many analysts hedging bets that the effects of the pandemic and the lack of a Premier Access hybrid release could see it bomb at the box office.
In fact, the very same week Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy was gearing up to hit theaters, it was purportedly tracking for the lowest opening weekend in MCU history. Instead, it only went and tripled the previous Labor Day record that Rob Zombie’s Halloween had held for fourteen years.
Not only that, but Shang-Chi also became the first film of the pandemic to cross $200 million domestic, and scored some of the strongest reviews for any of the franchise’s origin stories on its way to a global haul north of $430 million. The acclaimed adventure hit home video this past Tuesday, and as you can see below, fans are thrilled to have their hands on a hard copy.
Simu Liu’s title hero was also confirmed as the newest member of the Avengers during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ first frame in theaters, meaning we’re all expecting a sequel to be announced sooner rather than later. It’s also remained the most-watched title on Disney Plus since landing on streaming three weeks ago, so the good news just keeps on coming.