(Some of) the Asgardians of the Galaxy reunite in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ photo

Marvel fans have had to withstand a long drought of Guardians of the Galaxy content, but that is finally about to end. Not only does Thor: Love and Thunder bring back Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian Avenger and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (now the Mighty Thor herself), Taika Waititi’s sequel to Ragnarok will likewise feature the return of Star-Lord and his pals, marking a reunion of the “Asgardians of the Galaxy”, as Thor memorably dubbed the team in Avengers: Endgame.

And you can check out a tease at the crossover in this new Love and Thunder image. The pic depicts a zen-looking God of Thunder with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). This is likely from near the beginning of the movie, as the trailers have made clear that Thor has been working on both his mind and body since Endgame, swapping his dadbod for a godbod and taking up meditation. Catch the new photo below:

We’re not entirely sure what causes Thor to part ways with the Guardians, but could it be because they’re getting a little fed up with him? The usually perky Mantis certainly seems oddly irritated at the Thunder-God in this photo, and Star-Lord appears concerned about whatever exchange is happening between the pair. Alternatively, maybe they’re disturbing Thor’s meditation sesh because they have some dramatic news to impart. The arrival of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)? Maybe.

Although not showcased in this snap, Love and Thunder also finds roles for Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel). Zoe Saldana’s Gamora won’t turn up, as she’s still AWOL. The quest for Gamora will instead continue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, coming next May. Although before that, we have The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on its way to Disney Plus this December.

Thor: Love and Thunder blasts into cinemas from July 8.