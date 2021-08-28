Spider-Man And Venom Will Reportedly Team Up Against A Common Enemy

As if the studio couldn’t make their intentions any clearer, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was officially rebranded as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe right before the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is expected to feature J.K. Simmons as Jonah Jameson, who of course made a surprise return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Far From Home.

Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes will also be welcomed back into the world of Marvel for the first time since Homecoming when Morbius finally arrives in January of next year, so it’s clear that we’re eventually going to see Tom Holland interact with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the not too distant future, as well as Jared Leto’s Living Vampire and possibly even Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter.

Tom Hardy Posts And Deletes Another Social Media Photo Of Venom Eating Spider-Man 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hardy has already made it clear that he wants to share the screen with Holland’s Spidey, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that while the plan is still for the two comic book icons to face off, they’ll eventually team up to take down a common enemy.

While the identity of the shared antagonist remains unclear for now, Sony could realistically build a Sinister Six of their own to provide the opposition. Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing in a multiverse version of the supervillain team, but that doesn’t mean the timeline of the former SPUMC has to follow whatever Kevin Feige’s outfit are doing. That’s entirely speculative, though, but we can expect more pieces to move into place over the coming months.