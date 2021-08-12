Tom Hardy ‘Eagerly’ Hoping For Venom/Spider-Man Crossover

If you were to take all of the rumors at face value, then we’d be getting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker swinging by for a cameo appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock returning the favor in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That and more is all alongside plenty of uncorroborated scuttlebutt claiming that a crossover between the two comic book icons is locked, loaded, and already well into active development.

Of course, it’s never as clear cut as that in Hollywood, especially when the relationship between Marvel Studios and Sony has proved to be fractious in the past, even if the formerly warring parties appear to be on much better terms these days. Let There Be Carnage is still slated to hit theaters next month, and Hardy has already revealed that he’s got ideas in place for a third installment.

In another new interview, the actor admitted that he’d do anything for a Spider-Man and Venom crossover to happen, even if that decision ultimately rests with the people in power at each studio that reside well above his pay grade and level of influence.

“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Hardy has a habit of posting images on social media of Spider-Man and Venom together before swiftly deleting them, and he’s a much more active presence in his own franchises after taking producing and story credits in his solo sequel. There’s an air of inevitability to seeing the symbiote and the web-slinger united onscreen for the first time since Sam Raimi’s disappointing Spider-Man 3 back in 2007, but we’ll just need to wait and see if Sony and Marvel can hammer out the details and put an action plan into place before it becomes a reality.