Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Speculate On Sinister Six Lineup
With just a few weeks to go until the movie’s release on December 17, Sony and Marvel Studios finally debuted the first official poster from Spider-Man: No Way Home last night. As you’d expect, the internet isn’t talking about anything else, with every corner of the one-sheet being zoomed in and examined in great detail.
The design team knew exactly what they were doing when they decided to tuck Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin away in the background, and it raises an interesting question; has Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus been the focal point so far because he was the only member of the villainous roster to outright confirm their involvement months ago?
Regardless, fans have been debating the identities of the remaining candidates that could fill out the roster of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Sinister Six, as you can see below.
Jamie Foxx’s Electro will definitely be part of the antagonistic all-stars, while Rhys Ifans’ Lizard and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman have also been widely rumored. Cold water was poured on the idea of Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, though, so that leaves one spot open for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Sinister Six, and any number of bad guys that could potentially fill it.