Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Reportedly Be An Avengers Movie In Scope

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe relentlessly continues to expand and grow bigger in terms of scale and spectacle with each new installment, it’s beginning to grow a little tiring hearing virtually every single one of the franchise’s latest feature films described as being Avengers-like in nothing but the sheer breadth of scope.

Captain America: Civil War gets away with it… if only for the fact Chris Evans’ third solo outing literally features almost every principal member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in one way or another. Eternals stars a team of superpowered beings dealing with the fallout from Thanos and the Snap? Avengers-like. Thor: Ragnarok boasts the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside plenty of returning favorites? Avengers-like. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a grandstanding and insane dive into alternate realities? Avengers-like. Marvels has at least three leads partnering up against a shared threat? Avengers-like. Ant-Man and the Wasp dealing with Kang the Conqueror? You get the picture.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now offering that Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing its cards close to the chest in terms of how it plans to slowly drip feed the footage, but he’s promising that Tom Holland’s latest standalone effort is — you guessed it — of similar size to an Avengers epic. To that… we can only say no sh*t.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, almost every member of the multiverse Sinister Six team has been teased, and there’s going to be riots on the internet if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield don’t appear. When the star calls Spider-Man: No Way Home the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made… you bet your ass it’s going to be massive.