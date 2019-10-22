Spider-Man Multiverse With Holland, Maguire And Garfield Rumored To Be In The Works

We haven’t been short of Spider-Man news recently, from Disney and Sony (temporarily) calling a truce on sharing the web-slinger, through to exciting news about the future of the Sony Marvel universe. Furthermore, we’re hearing talk of Spider-Man cameoing in everything from the new Fantastic Four and X-Men reboots, to Tom Holland’s version of the character pairing up with Wolverine and Deadpool. The latest rumors though say that Sony and Disney are considering a Spider-Man Secret Wars multiverse, bringing together Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Although nothing’s been confirmed just yet, the possible plan is that Holland’s Peter Parker will appear in Venom 3, but with a revamped approach to the character. As Marvel apparently don’t want to do standalone villain movies, a third Venom picture will disregard the previous two Hardy installments, with the character portrayed as more of an anti-hero. While this was arguably the approach to Eddie Brock in the first Venom film, if the rumors are to be believed, any future Spider-Man stories overseen by Kevin Feige will mean a soft reboot of the symbiote.

Another theory is that, if Feige isn’t involved in future Venom flicks, then Holland will play a Spider-Man from a different universe, with no references to the MCU. To make things even more complicated, the future of the MCU Spider-Man would hinge on the introduction of the multiverse, which will also open the door for Maguire and Garfield to return as alternate Spider-Men. Furthermore, all this could set up an epic Secret Wars arc to rival Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, something that’s been previously mentioned by the Russo Brothers.

Cosmic Book News are claiming that the MCU is gearing up for the introduction of numerous Secret Wars movies and TV shows, which would feature Marvel Zombies in addition to big roles for villains such as Doctor Doom and Galactus. Presumably, the multiverse will be set up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which may or may not tie into the Secret Wars plotline and plant the seeds for Spider-Man‘s next adventure.

Of course, we’re taking these rumors with a pinch of salt at the moment, even if they do sound pretty epic. Rest assured, though, we’ll bring you firmer details once we have them on what Disney, Marvel and Sony have planned for the web-slinger.